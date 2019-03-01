Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US consumer spending fell sharp 0.5 percent in December

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending tumbled 0.5 percent in December, the biggest decline in nine years. Meanwhile, incomes were rose sharply in December but edged down in January.

The Commerce Department says the fall in consumer spending followed sizable gains of 0.7 percent in October and 0.6 percent in November. December’s result means that spending for the quarter slowed significantly, a primary factor in the slowing of overall economy in the final three months of the year. Gross domestic product decelerated to a growth rate of 2.6 percent after a 3.4 percent gain in the third quarter.

Incomes jumped 1 percent in December, though slipped 0.1 percent in January. The government did not release spending data for January because of delays stemming from the government shutdown.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter
Covering Colorado

Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter

6:30 am
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launches 2020 presidential campaign
News

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launches 2020 presidential campaign

5:33 am
Oregon couple buys hotel for homeless in the snow
News

Oregon couple buys hotel for homeless in the snow

4:49 am
Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter
Covering Colorado

Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launches 2020 presidential campaign
News

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee launches 2020 presidential campaign

Oregon couple buys hotel for homeless in the snow
News

Oregon couple buys hotel for homeless in the snow

Scroll to top
Skip to content