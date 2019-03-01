Tweet by girl with 31 college acceptances goes viral

FAIRBURN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia high-school senior’s tweet about being accepted by 31 colleges and universities has gone viral.

Kayla Willis of Fairburn tells WXIA-TV she applied to lots of schools to show others that someone with good grades can make it, even with average scores on standardized tests. She says she got an SAT score of 1160 but had a 3.95 grade-point average.

She told the station she applied to 50 schools, and hasn’t yet heard from some. She applied only to those that waived application fees for her.

Willis sent the tweet Feb. 24. By noon Friday, it had more than 2,000 replies and 149,000 likes.

Willis said she had $900,000 in scholarship offers and will be going to Fisk University, which is giving her a full scholarship.