Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Small banner plane crashes into building in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A small banner plane has crashed into a building along a beach in Florida.

Images posted by local media showed the crushed wreckage of the yellow plane amid debris on the roof of a building Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

In a WFOR-TV report , Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the plane hit the building between the 16th and 17th floors, then fell to the pool deck.

The 18-story building is under construction.

Gollan said one person on the plane died in the crash. No injuries on the ground were immediately reported.

___

Information from: WFOR-TV, http://www.wfor.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo’s heroes return to convention center
News

Pueblo’s heroes return to convention center

11:47 am
Fire crews at scene of gas leak in northeastern Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Fire crews at scene of gas leak in northeastern Colorado Springs

11:26 am
Planetarium on Air Force Academy grounds to reopen to public
Covering Colorado

Planetarium on Air Force Academy grounds to reopen to public

10:31 am
Pueblo’s heroes return to convention center
News

Pueblo’s heroes return to convention center

Fire crews at scene of gas leak in northeastern Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Fire crews at scene of gas leak in northeastern Colorado Springs

Planetarium on Air Force Academy grounds to reopen to public
Covering Colorado

Planetarium on Air Force Academy grounds to reopen to public

Scroll to top
Skip to content