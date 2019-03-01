Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
School apologizes for having students pretend to own slaves

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has issued an apology for a social studies assignment that asked students to pretend to be slave-owners and brainstorm expectations for their slaves.

The Tennessean reported Thursday that Williamson County Schools and Sunset Middle School apologized for the assignment, saying it was inappropriate. The homework also assigned other tasks including the creation of a political cartoon depicting immigrant labor in the U.S. and writing a public service announcement about the hazards of living in urban areas.

The two teachers who assigned the homework also apologized, saying in a statement that the assignment has been pulled and won’t be graded.

The Tennessee Department of Education says the middle school is 70 percent white.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

