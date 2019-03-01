Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Review finds ex-death row inmate innocent of officer’s death

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a review of a former Texas death row inmate’s case has determined he is innocent of fatally shooting a Houston police officer nearly 16 years ago.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday that a nine-month review by a special prosecutor has found that Alfred Dewayne Brown was not responsible for the April 2003 slaying of Officer Charles Clark during a robbery of a check-cashing store.

Ogg says Brown was wrongly convicted due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Brown was freed in 2015 after spending a decade on death row. Brown insisted he wasn’t involved.

The determination of innocence means Brown is eligible for nearly $2 million in state compensation.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union criticized the conclusion, saying it still believes Brown is guilty.

Associated Press

