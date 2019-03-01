Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Alabama man tried to blow up mom with propane

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is jailed on charges of trying to blow up his mother using a propane tank in a booby-trapped storage shed.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets a woman called police saying she was worried her son was both on drugs and storing propane in a shed.

Harnen says an officer went to the home and a small explosion occurred when the officer and the man’s mother entered the building. Harnen says a small device was supposed to explode and ignite the propane, but the gas wasn’t turned on. No one was hurt.

Records show 45-year-old Roger Dale Johnson of Woodville is charged with attempted assault and possession of a destructive device.

It’s unclear whether Johnson has an attorney.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd
Around Town

5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd

8:31 am
Publisher announces release of new Dr. Seuss book
News

Publisher announces release of new Dr. Seuss book

7:32 am
Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter
Covering Colorado

Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter

6:30 am
5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd
Around Town

5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd

Publisher announces release of new Dr. Seuss book
News

Publisher announces release of new Dr. Seuss book

Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter
Covering Colorado

Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter

Scroll to top
Skip to content