Philadelphia Flower Show has ’60s vibe with ‘Flower Power’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — From a floral recreation of Woodstock to an exploration of the optical effects of psychedelia, the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show reinterprets 1960s counterculture in a spectacularly trippy way.

This year’s show, “Flower Power,” opens Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The show’s Entrance Garden draws inspiration from the Pop Art movement. The ’60s vibe continues inside with a “Groovy Garden” of pressed flowers, a wedding scene from the Summer of Love and a garden that recreates the view from the Woodstock performance stage.

But it’s not all about hippies and peace and love.

In a coup for the flower show, top floral designers from 23 nations will compete in the Interflora World Cup, the floral industry’s most prestigious design competition. The World Cup hasn’t been held in the U.S. since 1985.

Associated Press

