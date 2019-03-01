Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New York City police seek suspect in wild chase on FDR Drive

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have been searching for the suspect involved in a wild chase and shooting on the FDR Drive in Manhattan.

The major thoroughfare was reopened in time for the Friday morning rush hour.

Police tried to pull over a vehicle near 96th Street and Second Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

The driver rammed the police car and then fled onto the FDR Drive.

At about 15th Street, police stopped the vehicle and were approaching it when the driver reversed and struck an officer.

Police fired shots as the driver took off. The vehicle was later found abandoned near Houston Street.

The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Associated Press

