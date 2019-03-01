Members of Congress make civil rights pilgrimage in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dozens of members of Congress are making a weekend-long civil rights pilgrimage through Alabama.

The mostly Democratic group made its first stop Friday at Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, where four black girls died in a Ku Klux Klan bombing in 1963.

Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who was once beaten by Alabama troopers while trying to march for voting rights, walked slowly up the church’s stone steps.

Delegation members watched a play depicting the lives of the bombing victims and applauded a handful of civil rights veterans as they stood.

The group will also visit a new memorial to thousands of racial lynching victims in Montgomery and participate in weekend civil rights commemorations in Selma.

The annual civil rights trip is sponsored by the Faith and Politics Institute.