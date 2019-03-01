Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Las Vegas Sands said in ‘good hands’ as CEO battles cancer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino magnate and major GOP donor Sheldon Adelson is battling cancer, but industry analysts say the company he founded and helms has the personnel to guide it through the health crisis.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. says the 85-year-old Adelson is receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The announcement came after Sands attorney James Jimmerson in a court hearing earlier in the week described the billionaire’s health as “dire” and that Adelson has not been at his company’s offices in Las Vegas since around Christmas Day.

Analysts with Stifel say Sands “remains in incredibly good hands” with executives who make up “one of, if not the, deepest benches” among casino operators.

Sands’ stock dipped about 1.5 percent in moderate trading Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gardner and Bennet introduce bill to designate PFAS as hazardous materials
Covering Colorado

Gardner and Bennet introduce bill to designate PFAS as hazardous materials

1:47 pm
Some Kroger owned chains to drop Visa
Business

Some Kroger owned chains to drop Visa

1:38 pm
Off-duty Vail firefighter hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Off-duty Vail firefighter hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70

12:35 pm
Gardner and Bennet introduce bill to designate PFAS as hazardous materials
Covering Colorado

Gardner and Bennet introduce bill to designate PFAS as hazardous materials

Some Kroger owned chains to drop Visa
Business

Some Kroger owned chains to drop Visa

Off-duty Vail firefighter hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Off-duty Vail firefighter hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70

Scroll to top
Skip to content