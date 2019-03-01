Kentucky lawmakers approve NRA-backed concealed carry bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have approved a bill to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training.

The bill, backed by the National Rifle Association, won final House passage Friday and now goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.

Under the measure, Kentuckians able to lawfully possess a firearm could conceal their weapons without a license. A gun-carrying permit now carries a fee and training requirement. An NRA official told lawmakers recently that about 10 states had adopted such bills to end concealed carry permits.

Supporters in Kentucky said the bill is a recognition of gun-ownership rights.

They said Kentuckians already can carry weapons openly without any training. But if they carry a gun under a coat, they currently need a permit.

Opponents objected to dropping the training requirement.