Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli on cooking with her 11-yr-old

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Guarnaschelli might be a revered judge on TV’s Chopped, one of the few female iron chefs and the author of two best-selling cookbooks, but in her 11-year-old daughter’s eyes Chef Gordon Ramsay is still the ultimate authority on food.

Guarnaschelli says her daughter Ava is especially fond of Ramsay’s chicken parmesan recipe, despite the famous chef’s protests to try a more traditional Italian one.

The iron chef was in Miami this month hosting a clambake and other events at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival and dished with The Associated Press on cooking with Ava.

She doesn’t believe in pushing kids into the kitchen and says it’s best to give them the space to explore on their own.

Guarnaschelli says Ava makes a wonderful Beef Wellington and that they love to make homemade jams and mustards together.