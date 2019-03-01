ICE criticizes Michigan sheriff’s detainment warrant policy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has criticized a Michigan sheriff’s department that released three people living in the country illegally despite federal detainment requests.

ICE says its enforcement abilities are undermined by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department policy that requires the agency to present a federal warrant when making detainment requests.

ICE says the sheriff’s office recently released a Honduran national arrested for assault with intent to murder; a Mexican national arrested for a DUI; and a Mexican national arrested for operating while intoxicated. ICE has since arrested all three.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says the policy emphasizes due process and judicial oversight of law enforcement agencies.

The sheriff’s office enacted the policy in January after ICE arrested and detained American citizen and U.S. Marine veteran Jilmar Ramos-Gomez in December.