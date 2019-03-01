Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Governor: No reason to think Amazon might reconsider plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his efforts to get Amazon back on board with a New York headquarters have not worked — but he doesn’t want the failed Amazon deal to drive other companies away.

The Democratic governor said Friday that he has spoken to Amazon executives in the two weeks since they pulled the plug on a planned secondary headquarters in New York and that they did not indicate they might reconsider.

Cuomo was interviewed on WNYC radio the day an open letter from business leaders appeared in The New York Times urging Amazon not to abandon the New York plans. Amazon officials have not commented on the appeal.

Cuomo said the letter is intended to let other companies to know that New York is “open for business.”

Associated Press

