GOP legislator’s push to regulate classroom speech fails

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine Republican’s bill that sought to ban teachers from discussing political or ideological advocacy with students has been unanimously rejected by a state legislative committee.

State Rep. Lawrence Lockman’s bill sought to limit the types of classroom discussions teachers can facilitate and would have barred teachers from “endorsing, supporting, or opposing” court cases and presidential actions. The Bangor Daily News reports the bill faced strong opposition and was rejected Thursday by members of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee.

Republican Rep. Gary Drinkwater says Lockman’s bill was an overreach and any issues about classroom discussions can be handled at a local level.

Republican Rep. Heidi Sampson says the Maine School Management Association has agreed to send letters to school boards about discussing sensitive topics in classrooms.

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com

Associated Press

