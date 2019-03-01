Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Eyeing 2020, White House steps up ‘socialism’ attack on Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the White House gears up for the 2020 campaign, it’s pressing the case that Democrats are rallying behind what it’s calling the policies of “socialism.”

Vice President Mike Pence is using an appearance before the Conservative Political Action Conference to charge that Democratic priorities of “Medicare for all” and the Green New Deal show that Democrats “are embracing the same tired economic theories that have impoverished nations and stifled the liberties of million over the past century.”

Pence, in his prepared remarks, adds: “That system is socialism.”

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told the conference on Thursday that Americans should “put socialism on trial and then convict it.”

Trump will speak to activists on Saturday. He’s expected to deliver a similar message.

