Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-teacher faces sentencing in ‘celebgate’ hacking scheme

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia high school teacher faces sentencing for hacking into private digital accounts of celebrities and others.

Christopher Brannan was the fifth person charged in the 2014 “celebgate” scandal in which hackers obtained nude photographs and other private information from more than 200 people. Actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are among the celebrities who’ve said they were victims.

Brannan pleaded guilty in October to aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access to a protected computer.

Under a plea deal, prosecutors and Brannan’s lawyer have recommended a prison sentence of just under three years.

The 31-year-old Brannan was a special education teacher at Lee-Davis High School in Mechanicsville from 2013 to 2015.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Oregon couple buys hotel for homeless in the snow
News

Oregon couple buys hotel for homeless in the snow

4:49 am
Donate to Bald for Bucks Fundraiser
News

Donate to Bald for Bucks Fundraiser

4:35 am
Breezy and mild ahead of weekend cold and snow
Weather

Breezy and mild ahead of weekend cold and snow

4:33 am
Oregon couple buys hotel for homeless in the snow
News

Oregon couple buys hotel for homeless in the snow

Donate to Bald for Bucks Fundraiser
News

Donate to Bald for Bucks Fundraiser

Breezy and mild ahead of weekend cold and snow
Weather

Breezy and mild ahead of weekend cold and snow

Scroll to top
Skip to content