Evacuations lifted for flooded California wine country towns

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California have reopened the roads into two towns cut off for days by a rain-swollen river and residents and work crews have started cleaning up the muck that flooding left behind.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday it lifted evacuation orders issued for about 3,500 people, allowing residents of Guerneville and Monte Rio who left to return home.

The statement urges people to be careful because crews are still clearing roads of debris.

Along the main road in Guerneville, residents and business owners are inspecting muddy restaurants, hardware stores and homes inundated when the Russian River broke its banks Wednesday.

The river reached nearly 46 feet (14 meters) Wednesday night, its highest level in more than 20 years.

Associated Press

