EU envoy urges North Macedonia factions to work together

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A delegation of European Union lawmakers is visiting North Macedonia to urge its political leadership and opposition to work together on the country’s goal to join the bloc.

The seven-member delegation from the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee was in the capital Skopje on Friday, weeks after the country reached a historic deal with neighboring Greece and agreed to change its name from Macedonia to North Macedonia. The deal will allow the country to join NATO and advance its bid for EU accession.

Delegation leader Tunne Kelam, an 82-year-old conservative from Estonia, said the country should “not waste time” on political differences.

North Macedonia remains locked in fierce political rivalry. It has been an EU candidate since 2005, but hasn’t started accession talks because of poor performance in required reforms.

5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd
Around Town

5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd

Publisher announces release of new Dr. Seuss book
News

Publisher announces release of new Dr. Seuss book

Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter
Covering Colorado

Colorado State veterinarian successfully replace dog’s heart valve using catheter

