Boeing investigating noose found at its South Carolina plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A noose has been found hanging at a Boeing plant in South Carolina.

An official for the aircraft manufacturer says the company is investigating the appearance of the foot-long noose, which was found Thursday at Boeing’s campus in North Charleston, where the company makes its 787 Dreamliner jet.

The noose was made out of nylon material. There was no note or any other item with it.

Nooses are often considered symbols of hate because of their association with lynching.

Brad Zaback is vice president and general manager of the 787 program. In a statement to employees, he said he was saddened and angered by the discovery. He says there’s absolutely no place for racism in society and especially at Boeing.

Zaback says the company will take appropriate action against those responsible.

Associated Press

