Big crowds expected at kickoff of Alaska’s famed Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Big crowds are expected to gather along snow-heaped streets in Alaska’s largest city Saturday as hundreds of dogs and their humans kickoff the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race with a short ceremonial run through town.

The fan-friendly event in Anchorage brings spectators up close with the 52 musher-dog teams gearing up for the 47th running of the famed race.

The competitive portion of the 1,000-mile wilderness trek starts Sunday in the small community of Willow, north of Anchorage.

Participants include defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway, three four-time winners and a three-time champion.

The race follows two difficult years for organizers that included a dog-doping scandal, the loss of big-name sponsors and escalating pressure from animal activists over multiple dog deaths.

Associated Press

