Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US offers $1 million reward in hunt for bin Laden’s son

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is offering $1 million for help tracking down the son of the late terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

A State Department notice Thursday says the reward will be paid for help locating Hamza bin Laden in any country as part its “rewards for justice” program.

The announcement says bin Laden’s son has emerged as a leader of the al-Qaida terrorist group. His father was killed in a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Hamza bin Laden was named a “specially designated global terrorist” in January 2017. He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies.

Al-Qaida was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. and other notorious actions.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper
News

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

3:28 pm
More changes coming as Gap project continues
Covering Colorado

More changes coming as Gap project continues

3:13 pm
Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

1:54 pm
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper
News

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

More changes coming as Gap project continues
Covering Colorado

More changes coming as Gap project continues

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Scroll to top
Skip to content