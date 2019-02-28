Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Truck driver found not guilty in crash with chartered train

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A garbage-truck driver who drove into the path of a train carrying Republican members of Congress has been found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The Daily Progress reports the jury’s verdict in the trial of 31-year-old Dana Naylor Jr. came on Wednesday, over a year after the January 2018 crash with the chartered Amtrak train headed to a retreat at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. One trash company employee, 28-year-old Christopher Foley, was killed, and a second passenger was severely injured.

A charge of maiming under the influence was dropped after a judge ruled out certain scientific testimony and blood evidence on Tuesday.

Naylor and his lawyer declined to comment to the newspaper. He’s named in two lawsuits filed by train passengers.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death
News

Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death

6:42 am
Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car
Breaking News

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car

5:43 am
Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!
Weather

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!

5:33 am
Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death
News

Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car
Breaking News

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!
Weather

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!

Scroll to top
Skip to content