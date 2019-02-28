Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Texas jury deliberates in trial of ex-Baylor football player

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury is deliberating in the trial of a former Baylor University football player accused of raping another student in 2016.

The jury began deliberating Thursday, just a day after opening statements in the Waco trial of 26-year-old Shawn Oakman, who’s the Bears’ career leader in quarterback sacks.

The woman who says she was raped testified earlier that she’d been drinking and was intoxicated when Oakman assaulted her. She said she told Oakman that she wanted to leave his duplex that night but he wouldn’t allow it.

Oakman’s attorney told jurors that the two wanted to be together that night and that they had consensual sex.

Oakman’s case and others involving claims of sexual assault drew broad criticism about the way university officials responded to those allegations.

