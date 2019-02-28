Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tennessee sinkhole eats half of road, may cost over $100K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A sinkhole 30-feet deep and nearly as broad swallowed half a roadway in Knox County, Tennessee, and a county official says repairing it could cost more than $100,000.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports crews on Wednesday were attempting to plug the sinkhole with concrete, but then more rain hit the area. The county director of public works and engineering, Jim Snowden, says the road may be reopened by next week.

The sinkhole opened Tuesday as floodwaters receded; The Knoxville area had more than 10 consecutive days of rain, with more than 5 inches on Saturday alone.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted a video of the sinkhole online, declaring it a “monster” that has officials worried about similar damage happening elsewhere.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

