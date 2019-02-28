Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Staunchly liberal Hawaii in no rush to legalize marijuana

HONOLULU (AP) — On the political spectrum, Hawaii is among the bluest of states. But when it comes to legalizing marijuana, Hawaii is out of step with liberal stalwarts such as California and Vermont.

A bill that would legalize marijuana in the islands faces significant obstacles from leaders worried about contradicting federal law and jeopardizing Hawaii’s existing medical marijuana program. It faces a Friday deadline to pass committee.

House Majority Leader Rep. Della Au Belatti says lawmakers will vet legalization carefully. She believes recreational cannabis will come to Hawaii eventually but leaders don’t want to rush into it.

