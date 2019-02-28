Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Potential juror yells ‘he is guilty’ and winds up jailed

HONOLULU (AP) — Lawyers say a man called for possible jury duty in Hawaii shouted “he is guilty, he is guilty” outside a courtroom and ended up in jail himself.

The lawyer representing Jacob Maldonado says his client had had a bad day when he made the outburst on Tuesday.

Attorney Jason Burks says Maldonado took a “very improper approach” in an effort to get out of jury duty.

Maldonado had been called as a possible juror in a Honolulu misdemeanor assault trial.

Lawyers notified Judge Edward Kubo about Maldonado’s outburst.

Kubo declared a mistrial, ordered Maldonado’s arrest on a contempt charge and dismissed the other 44 prospective jurors.

Maldonado spent the night in jail, apologized to the judge on Wednesday and was not charged or fined.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

8:17 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content