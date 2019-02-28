Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police capture emu that’s been on the run in Pennsylvania

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police have captured an emu that’s been on the run in Pennsylvania.

Northern York County Regional Police say the large bird was caught Tuesday after residents spotted it walking through backyards and on roadways.

Police say animal wranglers with Ellis Animal Services walked the bird to a local emu farm where it has been corralled with other emus.

The bird was first spotted walking down the middle of a road Feb. 18, scaring a man who was working in his yard. Police have yet to locate the bird’s owner.

The emu farm’s owner has volunteered to take the bird if the owner never comes forward.

Anyone missing an emu is asked to contact police.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

11:59 am
Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

11:47 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Scroll to top
Skip to content