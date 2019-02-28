Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oregon OKs 1st statewide US mandatory rent control law

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed the first mandatory statewide rent control bill for the U.S. as the economically booming state struggles to control a spiraling housing crisis.

The Democratic governor at a signing ceremony Thursday said the measure will “provide some immediate relief to Oregonians struggling to keep up with rising rents.”

The law will limit rent increases to 7 percent each year plus inflation. Landlords must also provide just cause before evicting tenants after the first year of occupancy.

The law takes effect immediately because Democrats who control the Legislature say the housing crisis is an emergency.

New York has a statewide rent control law, but cities can choose whether to participate.

Associated Press

