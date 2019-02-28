Opponents of Trump border emergency close to votes needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate opponents of President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border have moved very close to having enough votes to prevail, and one Republican suggested he risks a rebuff by the GOP-led chamber if he doesn’t change course.

Veteran Sen. Lamar Alexander said Thursday that Trump’s move would “turn a border crisis into a constitutional crisis.” But he stopped short of saying he’d support a resolution blocking the president’s move. Had Alexander pledged his vote, it would probably be enough for the Senate to pass a measure repealing the emergency declaration.

The Democratic-led House voted Tuesday to upend Trump’s declaration. Trump has promised to veto the effort to thwart him from his plan, if necessary.