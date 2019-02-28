Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Old mistake fixed on NY Capitol’s Frederick Douglass carving

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A more than 100-year-old mistake in the spelling of 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ last name on his stone carving at the New York state Capitol has been corrected.

His face is among the faces of 77 famous people carved into the ornate interior stonework of the “Million Dollar Staircase” from 1884 to 1898.

The Douglass face is believed to have been carved into a third-floor column sometime in the 1890s, with his name spelled “Fred. Douglas.” A stone carver hired by the state added the second “s” on Wednesday.

Douglass’ carving shares a four-sided column also decorated with the faces of Abraham Lincoln and Civil War generals Ulysses S. Grant and Philip Sheridan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it’s “only right” that Douglass’ memory lives on accurately at the state Capitol.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

8:17 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content