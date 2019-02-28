Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New sensors monitor sick babies without wires blocking hugs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Peek into any U.S. hospital’s baby ICU, and you’ll see sick and premature newborns covered in wired monitors that tear at fragile skin and make it hard for parents to cuddle their kids.

Now researchers at Northwestern University have created skin-like wireless sensors that promise to cut those cords.

They’re made of ultrathin silicone that clings gently to skin without strong adhesives, embedded with miniature electronics. A transmitter under the bed charges them wirelessly and beams measurements to computers.

Pilot tests showed they track heart rate and other vital signs as accurately as wired versions.

Next, researchers will study the inexpensive devices in developing countries that can’t afford today’s standard monitoring. First up is a pilot test in Zambia in April.

The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

11:59 am
Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

11:47 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Scroll to top
Skip to content