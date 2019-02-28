Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Meadows, Tlaib hug after fight over race in Cohen hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two lawmakers who clashed bitterly over race have hugged it out on the House floor.

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan embraced and chatted for almost a minute Thursday. It was a striking sight after the pair fought during Michael Cohen’s hearing a day earlier. There, Meadows tried to rebut Cohen’s charge that President Donald Trump is a racist. Behind Meadows stood a longtime Trump family friend, Lynne Patton, who is black. Meadows said Patton would not work for anyone racist.

Tlaib suggested Meadows’ use of Patton as a “prop” was itself racist, but later said she was not accusing Meadows of being a racist.

On Thursday, Meadows approached Tlaib on the House floor and offered a hand. She stood, and the two embraced.

