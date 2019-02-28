Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey, cleared in casino brawl

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey, has been cleared of criminal charges stemming from a fight outside a casino last year.

Frank Gilliam Jr. was caught on video in November in a brawl with several people outside the Golden Nugget casino Nov. 11.

A judge hearing the case Thursday in North Wildwood, where it had been transferred to avoid a conflict of interest, dismissed assault and harassment charges against the mayor.

A councilman who also was present, Jeffree Fauntleroy II, was fined $500 for impeding traffic in a public space. Both are Democrats.

After court, Gilliam told reporters the decision validates his claim that he did nothing wrong.

His lawyer, Vincent Campo, said the mayor was accosted and needed to defend himself.

Associated Press

