Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street after the government reported that growth in the U.S. economy slowed significantly in the last three months of 2018.

Technology companies and retailers fell more than the rest of the market early Thursday.

HP plunged 16 percent after reporting weak printer and computer sales.

Booking Holdings, the parent company of Priceline, sank 9 percent and Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands dropped 6.6 percent.

South Korean stocks fell after talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly without an agreement.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,788.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,975. The Nasdaq fell 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,541.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death
News

Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death

6:42 am
Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car
Breaking News

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car

5:43 am
Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!
Weather

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!

5:33 am
Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death
News

Trump: I don’t think North Korea’s Kim had role in US student’s death

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car
Breaking News

Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!
Weather

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!

Scroll to top
Skip to content