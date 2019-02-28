Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man convicted in slaying of teen who accused him of rape

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a 16-year-old girl who accused him of rape.

A Grand Rapids jury issued a guilty verdict Thursday for 43-year-old Quinn James of Wyoming, Michigan.

Mujey Dumbuya’s partially clothed body was found in January 2018 in woods in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of her Grand Rapids-area home. She had been strangled.

James was a maintenance worker at Dumbuya’s school and she accused him of sexual assault in 2017. Authorities say James killed the girl while free on a $100,000 cash bond in the assault case.

He was sentenced last December to 20 to 30 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

His sentencing in the killing is scheduled for March 25.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

11:59 am
Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

11:47 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Scroll to top
Skip to content