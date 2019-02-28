Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man, 19, accused of assaulting 81-year-old over MAGA hat

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a young man at a New Jersey supermarket assaulted an 81-year-old who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Somerset County prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Ryan Salvagno with assault and harassment.

Officials say Salvagno exchanged words with the older man about the hat as the man exited the store with his groceries on Monday. Authorities say as the man turned to walk away, Salvagno grabbed the hat and a tug-of-war followed. Prosecutors say Salvagno threw the man to the ground, tipped over his shopping cart and tossed the cap to the side.

Salvagno faces arraignment on March 14. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.

Associated Press

