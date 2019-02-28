Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Louisiana Rep. Graves to lead GOP on House climate panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have named six lawmakers to serve on a special House committee on climate change.

Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves will be the senior Republican on the 15-member panel, which is led by Florida Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor.

Other Republicans on the panel are Reps. Morgan Griffith of Virginia, Gary Palmer of Alabama, Buddy Carter of Georgia, Carol Miller of West Virginia and Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the GOP members on Thursday, three weeks after Speaker Nancy Pelosi tapped eight Democrats to join Castor on the panel.

While the Democrats’ proposed Green New Deal has attracted far more attention, Pelosi says the climate panel will “spearhead” her party’s work in the House to respond to climate change.

