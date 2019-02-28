Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Klobuchar forged record as reliable ally to med tech

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a presidential hopeful, has built a reputation as a champion for consumer safety.

The Minnesota Democrat has also advocated for the medical device industry — a big employer in her home state — in ways that complicate her reputation as a consumer defender.

A review of Klobuchar’s record by The Associated Press and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists found that Klobuchar has advanced proposals championed by the medical device industry that some consumer advocates claim would put patients’ safety at risk. They say she has put the industry’s demands above patient safety.

Klobuchar counters that she has pushed to improve safety while cutting red tape that slows the approval of medical devices.

