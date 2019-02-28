Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judiciary panel endorses Neomi Rao for appeals court seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh on a high-profile appeals court.

The committee voted 12-10 along party lines Thursday to endorse Neomi Rao for a seat on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Rao, 45, heads the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, where she plays a key role in Trump’s efforts to roll back federal rules and regulations. She has never tried a case in state or federal court.

Rao’s confirmation was in doubt after two Republican senators expressed concerns about her writings. But Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst joined with GOP colleagues to move Rao’s nomination to the Senate floor. All 10 Democrats opposed her.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

8:17 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content