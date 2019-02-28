Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge won’t make Mongols biker gang surrender trademark logo

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California federal judge has refused to order the Mongols motorcycle gang to forfeit its trademarked logo, delivering a blow to prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter said Thursday that such an order would have been unconstitutional.

Mongols attorney Joe Yanny says the ruling is a victory for the bikers and ordinary citizens because it shows the federal government abused its power.

Prosecutors say the ruling nullifies a first-of-its-kind jury verdict in January that found the gang should be stripped of its trademarked logo of a Mongol warrior on a chopper-style motorcycle.

Prosecutors argued the logo was core to the identity of the Los Angeles area-based gang responsible for drug dealing and murder.

Prosecutors say they are disappointed by the ruling and may appeal.

Associated Press

Associated Press

