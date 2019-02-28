Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Huawei pleads not guilty to trade secrets charges in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — The Chinese tech giant Huawei has pleaded not guilty to U.S. charges that it stole trade secrets from T-Mobile.

A company representative entered the pleas Thursday in federal court in Seattle, where a 10-count indictment was unsealed in January. Charges include conspiracy to steal trade secrets, attempted theft of trade secrets, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Huawei stole the technology behind a robotic device that Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile used to test smartphones.

Huawei has also been charged in New York with bank fraud and sanctions violations.

The allegations feature in a major trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

The U.S. has accused China of using predatory tactics to turn Chinese companies into leaders in tech fields such as robotics and electric vehicles.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

11:59 am
Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

11:47 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Scroll to top
Skip to content