Funeral for man accidentally hit by Syracuse coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University’s basketball coach is being remembered as family man who loved life.

A funeral will be held on Thursday evening for Jorge Jimenez.

Police say Coach Jim Boeheim (BAY’-hym) accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.

Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre tells Syracuse.com that her father loved to cook and joke with his grandchildren.

He also loved music, dancing and lending a hand to his family and many friends.

Arrastre, who lives in Florida, says she had a long phone call with her father on the night he died. They talked about her three children.

Jimenez, who lived in the United States for 20 years, was a native of Las Tunas, Cuba.

Associated Press

