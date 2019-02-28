Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

For some, the ‘black friend’ defense is a tired racial trope

Kelly Darden Jr. still remembers one of the first times he experienced the “black friend defense.”

The 64-year-old Greenville, North Carolina, man, who is black, says a group of white high school classmates dressed in Confederate-inspired clothing insisted they weren’t racist when confronted because some knew him.

The “black friend defense” played out before a national TV audience during this week’s congressional testimony of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer.

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina pointed to Lynne Patton, a black Trump administration staffer, as proof that the president is not racist.

Social media quickly went into a frenzy over the interaction. For many, saying a person can’t be racist because of the color of the company he keeps is a tired and hollow argument.

Patton says she supports Trump.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks
Covering Colorado

Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks

5:54 pm
Suspect arrested in 2017 murder
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder

5:42 pm
Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers
Covering Colorado

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

5:29 pm
Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks
Covering Colorado

Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers
Covering Colorado

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

Scroll to top
Skip to content