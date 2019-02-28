Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

First lady to take “Be Best” initiative on the road

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is going on a three-state tour to promote her “Be Best” initiative.

The White House says Mrs. Trump will travel next week to Oklahoma, Washington and Nevada. This will be her first domestic overnight trip in her official capacity.

Mrs. Trump will visit a school in Tulsa and a technology company near Seattle on Monday. On Tuesday, she will attend an opioids town hall in Las Vegas.

The first lady unveiled her child well-being initiative last year. The program aims to teach children to behave responsibly online and to avoid drugs.

In a statement, Mrs. Trump says she wants to “shine a spotlight” on programs that are helping children.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More changes coming as Gap project continues
Covering Colorado

More changes coming as Gap project continues

3:13 pm
Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

1:54 pm
Police: Man stabbed while hiking at Red Rocks Canyon open space
Covering Colorado

Police: Man stabbed while hiking at Red Rocks Canyon open space

12:44 pm
More changes coming as Gap project continues
Covering Colorado

More changes coming as Gap project continues

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot and killed outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Police: Man stabbed while hiking at Red Rocks Canyon open space
Covering Colorado

Police: Man stabbed while hiking at Red Rocks Canyon open space

Scroll to top
Skip to content