Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Fed’s Powell says US economy in a ‘good place’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the economy is in a “good place” with low inflation and maximum employment. But he says not every American has enjoyed the benefits of the long expansion.

In remarks Thursday to the Citizens Budget Council in New York City, he said policymakers must do more to address problems that are holding back long-term growth.

Powell repeated the view he gave Congress this week that the Fed can afford to be “patient” in deciding when to boost interest rates again. He says that gives the central bank time to assess how “cross currents,” such as a global slowdown, will impact the economy.

He said that policymakers need to boost efforts to address long-term problems, such as low workforce participation and weak productivity growth.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks
Covering Colorado

Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks

5:54 pm
Suspect arrested in 2017 murder
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder

5:42 pm
Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers
Covering Colorado

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

5:29 pm
Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks
Covering Colorado

Commissioners approve dog leash rule for El Paso County parks

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in 2017 murder

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers
Covering Colorado

Boil water order issued for Florissant WSD customers

Scroll to top
Skip to content