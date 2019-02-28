Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Feds: Portions of Cohen search warrants should remain secret

NEW YORK (AP) — A court in New York is a step closer to releasing documents relating to the law enforcement raids last year of Michael Cohen’s home and office.

Federal prosecutors filed court papers Thursday identifying portions of search warrants they say should be blacked out when they are made public.

Media organizations requested access to the search warrants citing high public interest in the case.

Prosecutors opposed releasing the records. They said disclosing them could jeopardize an investigation of the hush-money payments Cohen arranged for two women who claimed they had affairs with Donald Trump before he became president. Trump denies the affairs. Cohen is President Donald Trump’s former lawyer.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III agreed to release redacted versions of the materials related to Cohen’s tax evasion and false statements to financial institutions, among other misconduct.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

11:59 am
Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

11:47 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution
News

Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation of prostitution

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest
News

Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Scroll to top
Skip to content