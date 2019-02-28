Ex-husband pleads guilty in female soldier’s slaying

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A Fort Campbell soldier has admitted to having his ex-wife killed and to helping hide her body.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray entered into a plea agreement during a hearing Wednesday at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Williams-McCray pleaded guilty to charges including premeditated murder in the death of Pfc. Shadow McClaine. In exchange, he won’t face the death penalty.

Another soldier, Spc. Charles Robinson III, pleaded guilty previously to charges including murder in the case and was sentenced to 25 years. Robinson said McClaine’s ex-husband offered to pay him $10,000 to kill her and help hide the body.

McClaine disappeared in September 2016. Her remains were found the following January and flown home to Yuba City, California.

McClaine’s mother, London Wegrzyn, says the family is “glad we are getting justice finally.”

