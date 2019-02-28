Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Detroit sees training opportunity before expected job boom

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit says it is positioning itself to be ready to provide skilled workers for Fiat Chrysler, which announced a $4.5 billion investment in manufacturing in the Motor City and surrounding suburbs this week.

The auto giant said Tuesday it will add about 6,500 jobs, with more than half of those at a new assembly plant in Detroit.

Although that plant won’t open for two years, city officials are already filling the training pipeline.

Not long ago, Detroit suffered among the worst unemployment rates in the U.S., but it overhauled its training programs in recent years to get people ready for specific jobs. The city works with schools, a nonprofit, companies and unions to tailor training programs to companies’ needs in manufacturing, construction, information technology and health care.

Associated Press

