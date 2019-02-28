Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Complaint: Ex-Packers coach McCarthy confronts HS referees

PULASKI, Wis. (AP) — A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, accusing him of verbally confronting referees after a loss for his stepson’s high school basketball team.

The Pulaski School District confirms it was McCarthy who berated the officials and followed them as they were escorted from a game Tuesday. Pulaski High School defeated Notre Dame Academy by one point, ending its season. McCarthy’s stepson is a member of the Notre Dame team.

Pulaski athletic director Janel Batten says the unsportsmanlike language is unacceptable. WLUK-TV reports officials filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which is the high school sports regulatory body.

The sports agency representing McCarthy didn’t immediately return a request for comment. McCarthy was fired in December , his 13th season with the Packers.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

8:17 am
District 11 sends warning letter to parents about “Momo challenge”
Covering Colorado

District 11 sends warning letter to parents about “Momo challenge”

7:52 am
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

District 11 sends warning letter to parents about “Momo challenge”
Covering Colorado

District 11 sends warning letter to parents about “Momo challenge”

Scroll to top
Skip to content